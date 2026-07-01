5 Dayton Dragons players promoted to AA

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons announced several roster changes in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

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Five players, including catcher Alfredo Dunn, shortstop Carlos Sanchez, outfielder Kien Vu, first baseman Carter Graham, and pitcher Jose Montero were each promoted to Chattanooga (AA, Southern League) according to a Dragons spokesperson.

Catcher Ryan McCrystal, shortstop Julio Carreras, and infielder Johnny Ascanio were each transferred from Chattanooga to Dayton.

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The Reds’ No. 4 Minor League prospect, Tyson Lewis, was one of two players promoted to Dayton. The other was pitcher Luke Hayden.

Outfielder Marcus Smith was assigned to the Dragons roster after Cincinnati obtained him on Monday.

The five players moving to Chattanooga contributed to the Dayton Dragons’ first-half Midwest League Eastern Division title.

Graham hit .322 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs in three months with Dayton. Sanchez batted .313 with 9 homers and 36 RBIs. Duno was third in the Midwest League with 16 home runs. Vu ranked third in the Midwest League in runs scored, including a game-winning steal of home plate this season.

The Dragons lost to Lansing, 7-6, on Tuesday at DayAir Ballpark to open a six-game series during the week of July 4.

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