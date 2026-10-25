5 Dayton Flyers score in double figures in exhibition win over Morehead State

No. 4 Aiden Derkack goes in for a dunk against Morehead State on Oct. 24, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball wrapped up exhibition play on Saturday night.

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Dayton got balanced scoring in an 88-56 victory over the Morehead State Eagles at the UD Arena.

Amael L’Etang scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Aiden Derkack added 13 and had two steals. Malcolm Thomas finished with 11 points and six boards.

Zaide Lowery and Damon Fuery each scored 10 points.

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UD made 31-of-61 shots to finish at just over 50 percent shooting. They shot 15-of-27 in the second half.

The Flyers converted 14-of-17 from the foul line. L’Etang went four-of-four from the charity stripe.

Dayton led 42-30 at halftime. They led by as many as 34 points in the second half.

UD opens the 2026-27 season on Nov. 2, hosting NJIT at the UD Arena.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. WHIO Radio will broadcast the game.

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