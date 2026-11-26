WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Emergency vehicle pre-emption is now being used at five intersections in Washington Township.

The intersections are located on State Route 725, from Yankee Street to Congress Park Drive, according to a social media post.

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The system will improve responder and public safety, while helping fire department crews to move more efficiently through a busy stretch of road.

Using an emergency vehicle’s GPS location and direction of travel, the system adjusts traffic signals to provide a green light in the direction crews are heading.

Signals will still transition through yellow before turning red.

Small indicator lights have also been installed near the traffic signals. These are to help emergency crews to know when the pre-emption system is activated.

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