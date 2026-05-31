5 local high schools advance to state softball championships

MIAMI VALLEY — Five local high schools have advanced to the 2026 state softball championships.

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Centerville, Greenville, Kenton Ridge, Miami East, and Southeastern High Schools will each play in the state softball semifinals this week.

All games will be played at Firestone Stadium in Akron, according to an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) spokesperson.

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Each school advanced after winning the regional championship.

Centerville High School will play Bradley High School in a Division I semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

The winner plays either Austintown Fitch or Lancaster in the Division I championship at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Southeastern High School plays Maplewood in a Division VII semifinal game at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The winner plays either Sycamore or Notre Dame High School in the Division VII title game at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

Greenville High School plays Bloom-Carroll in a Division III semifinal game on Friday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m. The winner advances to the Division III title game against either Madison Comprehensive High School or Louisville on Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m.

Kenton Ridge puts its 62-game winning streak on the line against Field High School in the Division IV semifinal at 3 p.m. on Friday. The winner advances to the Division IV championship on Sunday, June 7, against either Bryan or Licking Valley.

Miami East plays in the Division V semifinal against Wheelersburg at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. The winner advances to the Division V championship game on Sunday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m. against either Liberty Union or South Range.

Centerville High School softball regional champs Photo contributed by Centerville Athletics (via Facebook) (Centerville Athletics (via Facebook))

Kenton Ridge High School softball regional champs Photo contributed by Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook) (Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook))

Miami East High School softball regional champs Photo contributed by Miami East Local Schools (via Facebook) (Miami East Local Schools (via Facebook))

Southeastern High School softball regional champs Photo contributed by Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook) (Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook))

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