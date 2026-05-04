5 people, including 3 teens, hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Champaign County

5 people, including 3 teens, hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Five people, including three teens, were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Champaign County late Saturday night.

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Around 11:45 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Kiser Lake Road and Possum Hollow Road in Champaign County.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Prius, operated by a 17-year-old juvenile female, was traveling north on Kiser Lake Road.

Near the intersection at Possum Hollow Road, the Toyota lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway into a tree line and struck a tree.

The 17-year-old driver was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital for minor injuries.

She was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

There were four passengers in the Toyota at the time of the crash: 18-year-old Aynslee Dale of Mechanicsburg; 18-year-old Austin Hale of New Carlisle; a 17-year-old juvenile female; and a 15-year-old juvenile female.

All four passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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