5 sex offenders arrested for failing to verify addresses

BUTLER COUNTY — Five registered sex offenders wanted for failing to verify their addresses were recently arrested in Butler County.

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The arrests followed investigations by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Notification Unit.

The unit is responsible for monitoring registered sex offenders and making sure they comply with Ohio’s registration requirements.

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Investigators determined the five individuals had failed to comply with required address verifications and obtained arrest warrants, which were served within the past week.

The individuals arrested and their charges are:

• Michael Carl Blanton, 59, of Middletown, charged with failure to verify address, a fifth-degree felony

• Raymond Edward Smith, 36, of Hamilton, charged with failure to verify address, a third-degree felony

• Trevor A. Duncan, 26, of Fairfield, charged with failure to verify address, a fourth-degree felony

• Eric Lee Sexton, 59, of Middletown, charged with failure to verify address, a fourth-degree felony

• John Kyle Chavies, 35, of Middletown, charged with failure to verify address, a fourth-degree felony

“You may try to hide, but we will seek,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. “Our SORN investigators and Warrants Unit will continue tracking down those who refuse to follow the law.”

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