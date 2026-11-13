5 women accused of shoplifting at Greene County Dillard’s

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for multiple individuals who are accused of stealing from Dillard’s in Greene County.

On Nov. 7, five women entered Dillard’s located at 2727 Fairfield Commons Boulevard, according to a social media post.

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The women selected merchandise and then passed all points of sale without making an attempt to purchase the items.

Dillard's Theft Fairfield Commons Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department/ Facebook)

If you recognize these women or have related information, contact Officer Lammert at 937-426-1225 x166 or at lammertm@beavercreekohio.gov.

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