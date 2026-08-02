5-year-old dead after being hit by car

COLUMBUS — A five-year-old girl is dead after a she was struck by a car on Friday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Broad and Outerbelt streets around 11:10 p.m. on the report of a crash, according to our news partner, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said that a vehicle was traveling east on East Broad Street when it hit Gem Scott, who was crossing the street with family members.

Scott was transported to Mount Caramel East in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]