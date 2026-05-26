50-year-old arrested after man found dead inside St. Marys home

ST. MARYS — A man has been arrested for the death of another man in St. Marys.

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Charles Stockton, 50, of Lima, was arrested on murder and felonious assault charges on Tuesday, according to St. Marys Police Department Chief Lucas Turpin.

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As previously reported, Christopher Slone, 56, was found dead inside a home in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on April 26.

Stockton was arrested following an investigation into Slone’s death, Turpin said.

The cause and manner of Slone’s death remain unclear.

“Currently, the investigation remains active and no additional information will be released to protect the integrity of the case,” Turpin said.

Stockton remains booked in the Auglaize County Correction Center with a $1 million bond, according to records.

Several agencies helped St. Marys police in the investigation, including the Auglaize and Lucas County Coroners’ Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Lima Police Department, Grand Lake Task Force and Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force.

We will continue to follow this story.

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