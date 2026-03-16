50-year-old facing charges after over 7lbs of marijuana, other drugs found

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after a drug bust in Dayton on Monday.

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Detectives with the Dayton Police Department searched a home on Blanche Avenue.

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They found more than 3300 grams of marijuana along with 54 grams of fentanyl and 18 grams of crack cocaine, according to the Dayton Police Department.

An AR pistol and a handgun were also found, according to police.

A 50-year-old man, who police have not named, will face charges from the investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

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