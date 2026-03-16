50-year-old facing charges after over 7lbs of marijuana, other drugs found

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after a drug bust in Dayton on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Detectives with the Dayton Police Department searched a home on Blanche Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man arrested after driving through restaurant’s patio while running from police in Celina
- Downtown Dayton DORA suspended for St. Patrick’s Day
- ‘Badly decomposed’ body found inside home by prospective homebuyers identified,
They found more than 3300 grams of marijuana along with 54 grams of fentanyl and 18 grams of crack cocaine, according to the Dayton Police Department.
An AR pistol and a handgun were also found, according to police.
A 50-year-old man, who police have not named, will face charges from the investigation.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group