500 pounds of ‘marijuana derivatives’, guns found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Investigators made a massive marijuana seizure in Dayton on Thursday.

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Detectives searched a home in the 300 block of Blackwood Avenue on May 21, according to the Dayton Police Department.

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Police said they found 75 pounds of marijuana along with 500 pounds of “marijuana derivatives” and four pounds of mushrooms.

Two rifles, a semi-automatic pistol, and three pistols were also found along with over $160,000 in cash.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substances and having weapons while under disability.

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