56-year-old bicyclist dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Ohio

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by two vehicles in Ohio on Friday.

56-year-old bicyclist dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by two vehicles in Ohio on Friday.

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Officers responded to a crash in Columbus on Essex and Cleveland Avenues, according to our news partner WBNS TV.

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The bicyclist was traveling on a sidewalk on Cleveland Avenue, approaching Essex Avenue. They left the sidewalk and went across Cleveland Avenue when a GMC SUV hit them, according to Columbus Police officials.

The SUV stayed at the scene.

The bicyclist then fell to the ground when a Ford Sedan hit them. The Sedan initially left the scene, but officers later found the vehicle, police told WBNS.

The victim has been identified as Edwin Logan, 56. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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