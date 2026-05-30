58-year-old allegedly stabs man in chest at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after a stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex earlier this week.

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Duane Echols, 58, has been charged with one count of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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As previously reported, the stabbing happened in the 100 block of E. Helena Street shortly after 8 a.m. on May 26.

The victim told officers on scene that Echols was angry and came to his apartment, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

After answering the door, the victim said Echols went inside and accused him of stealing money.

Court records indicate that Echols pulled out a folding pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the upper chest.

The victim and a witness left the apartment, looking for help.

Officers found Echols inside the victim’s apartment and arrested him.

A pocket knife matching the description of the weapon used was also found inside the apartment.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

Echols has a $100,000 bail and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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