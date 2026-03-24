58-year-old man arrested after suspected fentanyl found during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Indiana — A 58-year-old man was arrested after police found suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.

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On Friday, March 20, officers with the Richmond Police Department SAFE Team, working alongside the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a targeted enforcement focused on drug activity.

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Around 4 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated near Arba Pike and Chester Boulevard on a white Toyota Tacoma.

Officer Uphaur and K9 Skee responded to the scene, where K9 Skee gave a positive indication on the vehicle.

A probable cause search led to the discovery of approximately 4 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The driver, 58-year-old Daniel Sullivan of Greens Fork, Indiana, was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail.

“This is what’s taking people from their families in our community. It doesn’t stop with one person, it impacts entire families and neighborhoods,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said. “That’s why this work matters, and why we stay focused on it.”

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