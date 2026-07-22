59 MPH on area street; officer catches car going 34 mph over the speed limit

Speed Driver Main St Middletown Photo contributed by Middletown Division of Police (via Facebook) (Middletown Division of Police (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIDDLETOWN — An area police officer stopped a car for going almost 60 mph on a busy street.

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The Middletown Division of Police posted a photo of the traffic stop on social media.

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The officer stopped a car for going 59 mph in a 25-mph speed zone on Main Street.

That is 34 miles over the speed limit.

“Slow down—it could save a life!” the department wrote.

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