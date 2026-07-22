59 MPH on area street; officer catches car going 34 mph over the speed limit

(Middletown Division of Police (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Middletown Division of Police (via Facebook)

MIDDLETOWN — An area police officer stopped a car for going almost 60 mph on a busy street.

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The Middletown Division of Police posted a photo of the traffic stop on social media.

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The officer stopped a car for going 59 mph in a 25-mph speed zone on Main Street.

That is 34 miles over the speed limit.

“Slow down—it could save a life!” the department wrote.

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