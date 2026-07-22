59 MPH on area street; officer catches car going 34 mph over the speed limit

MIDDLETOWN — An area police officer stopped a car for going almost 60 mph on a busy street.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Middletown Division of Police posted a photo of the traffic stop on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 5 injured after rollover crash in Clark Co., OSHP says
- NWS confirms tornado touched down in southwest Ohio
- New restaurant concept opens in Dayton
The officer stopped a car for going 59 mph in a 25-mph speed zone on Main Street.
That is 34 miles over the speed limit.
“Slow down—it could save a life!” the department wrote.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]