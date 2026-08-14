59-year-old man dies in crash at Montgomery Co. intersection

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 59-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County on Friday.
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Deputies and medics responded just after 6:35 a.m. to a crash at Derby and Infirmary Roads, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash closed the intersection Friday morning, as previously reported.
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An initial investigation showed that a 62-year-old man drove a 2013 Dodge Caravan north on Infirmary Road when it hit a blue 2007 Honda CR-V.
The CR-V, driven by a 59-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Derby Road when it failed to yield, the sheriff’s office said.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Medics transported the 62-year-old to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Dayton Fire Department pronounced the 59-year-old CR-V driver dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
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