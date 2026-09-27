6 children, 2 adults hospitalized after jumping from burning home

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

CLEVELAND — Six children and two adults are injured after jumping out of a burning home.

The report of the fire came in on Friday around 11:30 p.m. to the 3100 block of W. 82nd Street in Cleveland, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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A grandmother of the children who lived across the street said that the children and the adults had to jump from the second floor.

“Knowing that they all had to jump out of the windows and then they’re just running around, it was nuts,” said Stacey Tetlak, the grandmother.

The ages of the children are two, five, 11, 14, 16, and 17. A 34-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were also inside the home.

All eight people were transported to MetroHealth for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

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