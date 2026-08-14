6 dead, including suspect, after mass shooting in Michigan, state police say

FILE PHOTO: 6 dead, including suspect, after mass shooting in Michigan, state police say

MICHIGAN — Six people are dead, including the suspect, after a mass shooting in Michigan on Friday.

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The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 14 in Missaukee County, according to CNN affiliate WPBN-TV.

State police say that the shooter is among the dead.

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Michigan State Police say what started as a 911 call about a shooting became a multi-scene investigation in Northern Michigan.

The victims were found at multiple scenes, according to state police.

Investigators have not identified the victims.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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