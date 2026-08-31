6-year-old in critical condition after Sunday afternoon shooting

COLUMBUS — A 6-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of North 6th Street around 3:20 p.m. on the report that a young child had shot herself, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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Officers located a girl with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities, according to Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joseph Albert.

The child remains in critical condition.

Multiple juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting, and at least one fled on foot, Albert said.

That juvenile is not related to the injured child, but police are searching for them as they may have been involved.

The firearm that was used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit detectives are working to verify if the child accidentally shot herself or if someone else is responsible.

Albert urged homeowners to lock up their firearms.

“This is uncalled for, whether or not she accidentally shot herself or if she was shot ... We need people to be responsible gun owners, right, lock up your firearms,” Albert said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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