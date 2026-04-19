6-year-old shot at Ohio park

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 6-year-old was shot at a park in Ohio on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Joe E. Brown Park in north Toledo around 9:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Toledo police told our affiliate that a group of juveniles was in a dispute at the park.

They had toy Orby guns, which shoot biodegradable water-based gel beads.

However, the argument escalated into someone firing a real gun, WTOL-11 reported

The 6-year-old victim was hit, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the 6-year-old wasn’t involved in the dispute.

It is unclear whether police have any suspects or if anyone has been arrested.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group