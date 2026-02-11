60 degree days returning to the Valley

The heat wave that is baking 60 million Americans alredy will get worse before it gets better.

DAYTON — Lately, temperatures have been well below average. Let’s use 37 degrees as a benchmark since the average or “normal” temperatures rises through the month of February. With that said, the Dayton International Airport has reported below average temperatures for over two weeks.

Yesterday was the first time we were warmer than our average, reporting a high at DAY of 52 degrees.

The warmth was pleasantly welcomed after the dangerously cold temperatures. Thankfully, we’re forecasting above average temperatures through the middle of February and the numbers look even warmer than yesterday.

Low temperatures come next Wednesday will drop only into the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s an indicator of how warm our high temperatures can reach. Expect high temperatures next Wednesday in the low to middle 60s.

There is still time for this to change, as we’re a week away. However, this gives us hope of finally turning the corner heading into meteorological spring.

