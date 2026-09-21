60 degree temperatures are moving in

DAYTON — The cold front has done its job. The low pressure center however is lingering and keeping rain chances in through Thursday. The rain chances will be light and scattered, but also keeping temperatures down along with the northerly wind.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Average temperatures are typically in the middle to upper 70s this time of year. The Dayton International Airport’s average is 77 degrees. Thanks to this past cold front, high temperatures will only climb into the middle to upper 60s over the next week.

Temperature Trend

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

In fact, Monday’s high will be the coolest since May 23rd. Temperatures in the 60s for the month of September are not uncommon. High temperatures will hold in the 60 degree range through Friday. Even as we begin to warm, temperatures will remain below average through the weekend with highs expected in the low 70s.

©2026 Cox Media Group