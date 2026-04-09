60K visitors expected in town for Winter Guard International competition

The Miamisburg High School team performing at the Winter Guard International on Wednesday, April 7, 2016. (Darin Pope/Staff)

Winter Guard International is back in town, bringing around 60,000 visitors to the Dayton area.

Visitors will spend almost $20 million during the two championship weekends. Last year, $34 million was spent over the span of two weekends.

Buses have brought in hundreds of performers, and more than 300 of them will perform this weekend.

The teams have traveled countless miles to compete inside UD Arena, and for some, it’s the first time in the Gem City.

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April with Shenendehowa Colorguard from Clifton Park, New York, said, “I never been inside the UD Arena. It’s my first time here, and it’s big.”

It took April and her team 10 hours to travel from New York to Dayton. But that 10-hour drive is not close to the number of hours they put into practicing.

“Definitely takes a lot of time and practice,” April said.

The pride of Shenendehowa Colorguard worked on this performance for 6 months.

“Doing it over and over again,” April said, showcasing the skill and artistry of WGI.

Brent Flynn, Director of Marketing for WGI Sport of the Arts, said, “This year for the first time, every single division, every single class exceeded the expectations.”

Larger divisions mean a larger economic impact. Last year, WGI gave Dayton a $34 million boost, and Dayton gave the performers memories for a lifetime.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a part of our tradition for like, a bunch of years,” April said.

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