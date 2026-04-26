61-year-old man dead after shooting at Costco

STRONGSVILLE — A 61-year-old man died after being shot at a Costco in northern Ohio on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the store around 5:45 p.m. and found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds in Strongsville, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

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A man was taken to the police department for questioning.

Investigators said the incident was between two people.

The front of the Costco was blocked off with police cruisers and crime scene tape, according to WOIO.

Bullet holes were visible through a door, and a dozen evidence markers were placed in front of the entrance.

Costco closed for the day but said it would reopen on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

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