61-year-old man hospitalized after accidental shooting in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after an accidental shooting in Centerville on Monday.

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The shooting was reported along Joseph’s Place in Centerville around 5:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The man was handling a gun and unloading it when he accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to Centerville Police.

Police said that the man went to an area hospital and was alert and talking.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

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