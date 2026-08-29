64-year-old man charged in connection with shooting that left 2 people injured

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened in Deerfield Township on Thursday evening.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a shooting near Sycamore Road and Hickory Drive just after 8 p.m., according to a social media post.

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When deputies arrived at the scene, they located two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

One victim was treated on the scene and released, and the second victim was taken to UC Medical Center for additional treatment.

Randall D. Hartman was identified as the suspect.

Hartman has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm over a public roadway.

The sheriff’s office said that this was an isolated event and there is no additional threat to the public.

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