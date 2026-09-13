65-year-old woman charged with 5th OVI offense

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 65-year-old woman was arrested for her fifth OVI earlier this month.

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Westlake Police told CBS affiliate WOIO-19 that Joanne Deas was pulled over on Interstate 90 eastbound just past Columbia Road around 3 a.m. on September 5.

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Officer said she was stopped for a moving violation, but then she appeared intoxicated.

Deas told the officer she had been drinking earlier in the night and was on her way home to Lakewood, WOIO-19 reported.

After she was field-tested, she was arrested for OVI and her vehicle was towed.

Deas then allegedly refused to submit to a breath test, so police said her license was immediately suspended, WOIO-19 reported.

Besides being charged with OVI, Deas was also charged with refusing a chemical test after a prior OVI conviction and weaving.

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