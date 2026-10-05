67-year-old man dies after Range Rover crashes into tree

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington Township last week.

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James Eversole died on Sept. 29, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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The crash happened on East Social Row Road around 10:30 a.m.

An initial investigation from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Eversole experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control.

Eversole’s Range Rover Sport went off the road and hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

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