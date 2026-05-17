67-year-old woman dead after crashing car into Ohio pond, OSHP says

DELAWARE COUNTY — A woman has died after crashing her car into a pond in Ohio on Saturday night.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol state troopers responded to a reported crash on Community Way around 10:45 p.m. in Delaware County, according to our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

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A woman identified as Bonnie Baumgartner-Zimmer, 67, traveled off the road and into a retention pond, according to OSHP.

OSHP Sgt. David Passett told WBNS that witnesses called 911 and said that a woman was driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed.

The driver hit signs in a roundabout and two curbs before the car went airborne and landed in a pond.

Medics transported Baumgartner-Zimmer to the hospital, where she died, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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