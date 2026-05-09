68-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on ramp from I-70

CLARK COUNTY — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the ramp from Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Springfield Post responded just before 2:45 p.m. to a crash on the ramp from I-70 Eastbound to I-675 southbound.

OSHP identified the motorcyclist as Robert B. Depew, 68, from Middletown.

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An initial investigation showed that Depew was operating a Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic Electra Glide on the curve from I-70 to I-675, according to OSHP.

He went off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Medics transported Depew to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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