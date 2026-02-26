6K pigs killed in large barn fire in Ohio

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — 6,000 pigs were killed in a large barn fire in Ohio on Wednesday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported around noon in the 3100 block of Davis Road SW near Old Springfield Road in Madison County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Central Townships Joint Fire District Chief Brian Bennington told WBNS-10 that crews could see smoke from a few miles away.

There were 7,500 pigs in the barn and fire crews were able to rescue 1,500 of them, according to our media partner.

Bennington said that due to the rural area, several tankers of water were brought in to fight the flames.

Wind gusts of 20 mph to 35 mph caused problems for crews battling the fire.

“We’re a tight-knit community in Madison County. More agricultural than anything else. It’s a big loss when you start losing stuff like this. This operation has been here for years and unfortunately, they lost 90% of it today due to this fire,” Bennington said.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation, but Bennington believes it was accidental in nature, WBNS-10 reported.

No humans were injured in this fire.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group