6th child located after police find 5 kids in boarded-up Dayton home

Police are investigating after five children were found living inside a boarded-up property.

DAYTON — Less than a week after police found five children living in a boarded-up property, police say they learned of and located a sixth child from the family.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will have the latest on this story tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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As previously reported, Dayton police responded to the 3500 block of Delphos Avenue for a welfare check on Oct.1.

The officers were let in by the five children, ranging in age from 4 to 12.

There appeared to be no food or electricity in the house, and no adults were present.

The kids were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for evaluation and then were placed in the custody of Montgomery County Children’s Services. The four-year-old was eventually placed with a family member.

In an update on Tuesday, Dayton police confirmed the oldest child, a 15-year-old boy, was not home when police responded on Oct. 1.

The teen did not attend school the next day, but officers did find him at school today.

He’s been placed in the custody of Montgomery County Children’s Services.

The case remains under investigation.

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