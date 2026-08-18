7 Brew eyeing former Subway location

(7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook) /7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by 7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook)

XENIA — A coffee shop could be opening up a new location in Greene County.

7 Brew wants to open a location in Xenia at a former Subway restaurant on West Main Street.

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The City of Xenia approved a preliminary plan for the new site last month.

No plans for an opening have been set at this time.

We will continue following this story.

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