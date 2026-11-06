7 Brew grand opening to cause traffic delays this Saturday

RIVERSIDE — A local coffee shop opening may cause traffic delays in the surrounding area.

With 7 Brew hosting its grand opening on Saturday, the Riverside Police Department is warning drivers of potential traffic delays, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The new 7 Brew will be opening at 4211 Linden Avenue in Riverside.

Increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected, the post said.

Neighboring businesses and surrounding residential areas may have increased traffic congestion, longer wait times when entering and leaving parking lots, and a high increase in pedestrian activity.

The police department is asking drivers to use caution when traveling in the area and to allow extra time for your commute.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group