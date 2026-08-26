7 Brew opens new Sidney location

SIDNEY — 7 Brew held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest location in Sidney.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the event, the business presented an $18,169 check to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The new location is bringing 75 jobs to the Sidney area.

TRENDING STORIES:

The drive-thru beverage concept offers more than 20,000 drink combinations, including coffees, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes and teas.

The company operates more than 800 locations nationwide.

The location is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

7 Brew Sidney will host a Swag Day event on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Customers who buy a large drink during the event will receive a free t-shirt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]