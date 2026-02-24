7 Circle of Kindness Annual Food Drive is Back, Benefitting Miami Valley Meals

DAYTON — Food insecurity affects many residents of the Greater Dayton region. WHIO-TV is on a mission to help combat hunger in our community. This is why the 4th annual 7 Circle of Kindness food drive is returning this spring, benefitting Miami Valley Meals.

Miami Valley Meals is a Dayton, OH local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and an essential collaborator in fighting for a more food-secure future. Their team of professional chefs transforms donated and rescued food into nutritious meals, which are distributed free of charge through a network of partner nonprofits serving those experiencing food insecurity. By collaborating closely with community partners, Miami Valley Meals helps strengthen existing resources and broaden access to supportive services, creating a more comprehensive safety net for individuals and families in need. The organization believes everyone deserves a good meal made with love.

In 2025, the 7 Circle of Kindness food drive benefiting Miami Valley Meals collected over 6,000 lbs. of food and $1,000 in cash donations, thanks to the support and generosity of our community.

This year’s food drive, in partnership with Morris Home and Ashley, Resident Home Association, and River Valley Credit Union, will take place on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, at Walmart Miller Lane and Walmart Sugarcreek. Look for our volunteer teams outside at the parking lot between 8 AM and 2 PM, ready to accept your donations!

Does the event time not work for you? You can also drop off non-perishable food donations at any of the River Valley Credit Union branches between March 20th and March 27th. You can find the full list of locations and their hours of operation here.

WHAT IS NEEDED THE MOST

This year, Miami Valley Meals is asking the community to help stock their shelves with any kind of pasta, rice, dry beans, and canned vegetables. The organization will especially appreciate large-sized packages since they cook food in bulk.

Miami Valley Meals’ full Amazon wish list can be found HERE. To make a monetary gift, please visit: https://miamivalleymeals.org/donate.

If you are willing to donate a service, the organization would love to get help with smaller building maintenance projects. You can learn more about Miami Valley Meals, its current needs, and ways to get involved HERE.

About WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home, Ashley, Resident Home Association, and River Valley Credit Union.

For questions about this event or the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness program, please contact Niki Mayakova at ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

