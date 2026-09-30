7 Circle of Kindness Blood Drive collects 58 units of blood

The 7 Circle of Kindness Blood Drive collected 58 units of blood on Tuesday. That brings our four-year total to over 300 units of blood collected.

7 Circle of Kindness Blood Drive collects 58 units of blood

DAYTON — The 7 Circle of Kindness Blood Drive collected 58 units of blood on Tuesday.

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The event, supported by WHIO TV, benefited the American Red Cross.

The blood drive was held at the Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross on Tuesday.

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Our news team met a lot of great people who said they were excited to be a part of it.

This includes David Burns.

He showed up in Downtown Dayton on Tuesday to donate blood.

Burns is a long-time American Red Cross volunteer and has done this almost 200 times.

He said that blood helped save his life.

“I did benefit. I had a triple bypass in 2026,” said Burns. “So, need some blood. So, It’s been worthwhile to me.”

The Red Cross gave us the final numbers from Tuesday’s events. Workers collected 58 units of blood.

That brings our four-year total to over 300 units of blood collected.

Visit this website to learn more about the American Red Cross.

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