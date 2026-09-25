The 7 Circle of Kindness blood drive is scheduled for early next week

DAYTON — Registration is currently open for the 7 Circle of Kindness blood drive scheduled for early next week.

Organizers and the American Red Cross have designated the event as a diversity drive, noting that all blood types are accepted.

According to the American Red Cross, an individual in the United States requires blood every two seconds. The organization is partnering on the upcoming drive to help maintain blood supplies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Nick Foley reports on the impact of local donation initiatives and the personal lives supported by blood donations.

Moriah Hudson was born with a rare anemia variant and relied on blood transfusions for the majority of her early years. Her parents accompanied her to recurring monthly appointments for treatment.

Those regular transfusions enabled her to achieve major life milestones, including graduating from high school and college and becoming a mother to two children. Her mother, Toni Hudson, credited donor generosity for making those achievements possible.

“They saved my daughter’s life, and they allowed her to have 27 years full of life,” Toni Hudson said.

Reflecting on the impact of anonymous donors, Toni Hudson recalled watching her daughter recover during medical treatments.

“We’re so grateful that somebody would just step outside themselves and give for somebody they don’t even know,” Toni Hudson said.

“They don’t even know what they have done. Yeah, they don’t know that. Two parents were in the room crying and just praying and just looking at their daughter come back to life. It just means so much. Yeah. For people to give blood.”

Following Moriah’s death in 2021, her family has continued her influence by regularly organizing blood drives and partnering with the Red Cross to promote blood donation awareness.

“I hope that more people will consider giving blood because it’s just as important,” Toni Hudson said.

“And it’s not that we do it for this reason, but it also makes you feel pretty good to be able to help someone else and maybe even to give life to someone else that didn’t have a chance. So if people love to give, that’s a great way to give.”

There are many convenient ways for you to register for your appointment:

Book online: RedCrossBlood.org; enter sponsor code: 7Circle

RedCrossBlood.org; enter sponsor code:

Use the app: Red Cross Blood Donor App

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call: 1-800-RED CROSS

1-800-RED CROSS

Walk-ins: Welcome, but may experience longer wait times

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group