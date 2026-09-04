7 Circle of Kindness Blood Drive Blood donors are needed at the Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross and WHIO-TV’s 7 Circle of Kindness are partnering for an annual blood drive on Tuesday, September 29.

Appointments for blood donation can be made at the Dayton chapter office at 370 West 1st Street from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. There is a great need for a diverse blood supply—people of all blood types and ethnicities are encouraged to donate.

51% of African Americans and 57% of Hispanics are type O blood. Because type O is most often used in trauma care, accidents, and disasters, minority and diverse populations play a critical role in meeting the constant need for blood.

But there is an urgent need for people of all backgrounds to give blood...all races, all blood types.

There are many convenient ways for you to register for your appointment:

Book online: RedCrossBlood.org; enter sponsor code: 7Circle

RedCrossBlood.org; enter sponsor code:

Use the app: Red Cross Blood Donor App

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call: 1-800-RED CROSS

1-800-RED CROSS

Walk-ins: Welcome, but may experience longer wait times

Thank you to all generous donors from The American Red Cross and 7 Circle of Kindness. Every act of kindness makes this community circle stronger.

About the American Red Cross

“The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/dayton and join us on X and Facebook @ARCcsor.”

©2026 Cox Media Group