7 Circle of Kindness Food Drive raises nearly 7K pounds of food over the weekend

WHIO-TV's 7 Circle of Kindness Drive was held on Saturday, and then, food was delivered to Miami Valley Meals on Monday morning.

DAYTON — The 7 Circle of Kindness Food Drive collected 6,990 pounds of food and $698 in cash this weekend to support local hunger relief efforts. The event, supported by WHIO-TV, benefits Miami Valley Meals.

Miami Valley Meals is a nonprofit organization that provides more than 4,000 meals every week to people in need throughout the community. All food donated during the drive will stay in the local area to support the organization’s mission.

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On Monday morning, volunteers and staff delivered the collected boxes and crates of food to Miami Valley Meals.

Julisa Candelaria, a representative for Miami Valley Meals, noted that the donations included staples like dried beans and cereal that will be used to serve the nonprofit’s various partners. “I see a lot of dried beans. I see a lot of partners that I will be able to call after this and say, hey, no worry, we have cereal for you,” Candelaria said.

The organization focuses on feeding those who struggle with food insecurity throughout the region. Candelaria explained that she takes the mission of helping the community personally. “We’re just here trying to help feed the community,” Candelaria said.

Residents who participated in the drive expressed pride in how the area supports its own during times of need. Kristina Stein, a member of the community, noted the willingness of neighbors to help one another regardless of the scale of the need.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a big or small situation, they’re here for their neighbor,” Stein said. “And I love that about this community.”

Candelaria said she has seen the level of community support grow steadily during her time with the nonprofit. “Ever since I’ve started here, the community has just shown up and shown out for us every single time,” Candelaria said. “And every year, it just gets bigger and bigger.”

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