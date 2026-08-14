7-day emergency curfew announced for Cambridge City

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Indiana — An emergency curfew is in effect for Cambridge City for seven days.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. beginning on Aug.13 through Aug. 20, according to a social media post.

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TRENDING STORIES:

During the curfew period, people should not travel upon, remain upon, or congregate upon public roadways, sidewalks, alleys, parks, public property, or other public places within the Town.

The curfew doesn’t apply to:

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, dispatchers, emergency management personnel. and other public safety employees.

Employees and representatives of federal, state, county, or local government engaged in official duties.

Public works, utility, highway, transportation, telecommunications, towing, cleanup, restoration, or other personnel engaged in emergency response or recovery operations.

Medical personnel and persons traveling to and from a hospital, medical facility, pharmacy, or other location for necessary or emergency care.

Persons traveling to or from their place of employment.

Members of the news media engaged in legitimate news gathering.

Persons experiencing an emergency, seeking emergency assistance, or assisting another person during an emergency.

Persons specifically authorized by the Town President Jim McLane, the Cambridge City Police Department, or another duly authorized town official.

Persons whose travel or presence is reasonably necessary and does not interfere with emergency operations or present an unreasonable threat to public safety.

Law enforcement is authorized to enforce the curfew.

Any person who knowingly or intentionally refuses to comply with a lawful order issued pursuant to the curfew will be subject to any penalties authorized by Indiana Law and other ordinances of the Town of Cambridge City.

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