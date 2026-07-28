7 facing charges after allegedly injuring inmate at Montgomery County Jail, sending him to hospital

DAYTON — Seven men have been accused of working together to seriously injure an inmate inside the Montgomery County Jail earlier this month.

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Andre Boykins, Davion Clark, Blake Hairston, Charles Head, Jr., DeAndre Lillard, Brenton McNichols, and Jabril Thomas, Jr. were each charged last week with one count of aggravated riot (inmate - offense of violence), according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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On July 17, the men allegedly participated “in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of any offense of violence.”

An affidavit and statement of facts state the men were caught on jail surveillance video “assisting in the assault” of another inmate.

The inmate sustained injuries that required him to be hospitalized.

Boykins, Clark, Lillard, McNichols, and Thomas all remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail. They each have been arraigned, and a judge set their bond at $15,000.

Hairston and Head have not been arraigned. Online court records show warrants have been issued for them both.

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