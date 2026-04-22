7 local JROTC seniors to enlist in the military after graduation

DAYTON — As the automatic military draft is set to go into effect, a group of local high school students decided to enlist.

Several Meadowdale Career Technology Center JROTC students will be heading to basic training right after they graduate.

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Lt. Colonel Claudia Mason said seven seniors have enlisted in different branches of the military, including the U.S Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Mason said these students hope that joining the military will help them with their discipline.

Darion Pace-Anders has enlisted in the U.S Army.

Pace-Anders said he wants to “show that I am willing to go through anything, no matter what is in front of me, no matter what obstacles are put in place, that I can just go right over it, my willingness to just persevere.”

Aiden Lark also enlisted in the Army. He said that he didn’t want to enroll in college and get himself into debt.

“Also wanting to explore the world, to get disciplined and try new things in life that other people are scared to do,” said Larkin.

Several of the students have earned advanced enlistment placements, meaning they will enter their service at a higher rank, said Mason.

She said that some of the students are unsure of what to expect, but will use their skills from JROTC to carry them through.

Habiba Milemba, who enlisted in the Navy, said, “Don’t be afraid to be different and choose a different path from everybody.

“There’s an opportunity out there and who am I to not go and grab it,” said Pace-Anders.

These students will be going to different states to complete basic training, and will spend the rest of their training this summer.

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