7-year-old boy dead, 1 other child injured after rollover crash in Clark Co.; OVI suspected

CLARK COUNTY — A 7-year-old boy is dead, and another child was injured after a rollover crash in Clark County on Sunday afternoon.

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State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at around 3:25 p.m. to a reported crash at the intersection of New Carlisle Pike and N. Tecumseh Road, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that Micah Newburg, 38, was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas south on N. Tecumseh Road. At the same time, a 2013 Kia Soul, driven by 69-year-old William Daniel, went west on New Carlisle Pike.

OSHP said that the Volkswagen failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection to oncoming traffic with the right-of-way. The Kia hit the Volkswagen and overturned.

The Volkswagen went off-road through the southwest corner of the intersection, OSHP said.

Medics treated Newburg at the scene with minor injuries. He had two children in the Volkswagen.

OSHP said that Theodore Newburg, 7, died at the scene. Medics transported a nine-year-old boy to Dayton Children’s with minor injuries.

Daniel was treated at the scene for minor injuries. State troopers arrested him for OVI, OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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