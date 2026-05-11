70-year-old Ohio man accused of possessing homemade explosives learns sentence

TOLEDO — An Ohio man learns his punishment for possessing homemade explosives and for having over 30 firearms as a convicted felon.

70-year-old Robert Niederbrack of Findlay was sentenced to 4 years in prison, according to a spokesperson.

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He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Felon in possession of firearms

Possession of an unregistered firearm silencer

Felon in possession of explosives

Niederbrack’s previous convictions were in 2009 and included possession of a firearm or ammunition by a felon, possession of a place for trafficking, sale, or manufacturing of controlled substances, and possession of cannabis over 20 grams.

Judge Helmick ordered Niederbrack to serve three years of supervised release after imprisonment, and the forfeiture of 16 rifles, 11 pistols, and 6 shotguns.

During a search warrant execution of his storage unit in Ottawa, agents seized 33 firearms, firearm silencers, and ammunition.

Agents found sealed tubes of explosive powder that were fitted with fuses to enable detonation.

About 25 pounds of explosive powders, including aluminum and sulfur, were inside the unit, with instruments for measuring explosive powers, funnels, cardboard tubes, end cap seals, and fuse cords.

Agents also recovered several materials about warfare devices and techniques.

During a second search warrant at Niederbrack’s home, additional firearms, firearm silencers, parts, ammunition, and a taser were seized.

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