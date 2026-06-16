70-year-old Ohio man admits to COVID-19 relief scam

OHIO — A 70-year-old Ohio man has been admitted to committing COVID-19 relief fraud.

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Sonny Madumelu, 70, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

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Madumelu admitted to submitting at least seven false applications for COVID-19 relief loans from June 2020 to September 2021.

The spokesperson said Madumelu filed for at least two Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and at least five Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Additionally, he sought approximately $405,000 in government aid and received more than $250,000.

Court documents indicate that Madumelu used the business names Uncle Sonny Traveling and Shipping, Uncle Sonny Traveling + Shipping LTD, Sonny Star Cleaners and Transworld Travel & Transportation to submit fraudulent applications.

“He claimed to be a shipping agent who brokered the shipment of shipping containers and that he had a cleaning business to clean offices. In reality, he did not operate such businesses and used fictitious financial figures in his applications,” the spokesperson said.

Madumelu could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

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