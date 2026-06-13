70-year-old woman killed in area crash involving teen driver

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WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 70-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a teen driver in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

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The crash happened on State Route 38, east of Jacksonburg Road, around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Initial reports indicated there was a two-car, head-on crash with multiple people trapped and seriously hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

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Upon arrival, deputies and fire personnel found three people involved.

A preliminary investigation found that a 16-year-old boy was driving a Ford Focus east on SR-38 when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming car, the sheriff’s office said.

Sue E. Gettinger, 70, of Greens Fork, was driving a Nissan west when she was struck.

The sheriff’s office said Gettinger died on scene.

Another 16-year-old boy was the passenger in the Ford.

Both teenagers had to be extricated from the car.

The driver was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and the passenger was transported to Reid Health.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the cause of this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it extends its condolences to the family and friends of everyone affected by this crash.

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