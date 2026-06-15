73-year-old man’s body recovered from river, police say

WARREN COUNTY — A man’s body was recovered from an area river on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hamilton Township Police responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Grandin Road around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics safely recovered the body of a 73-year-old man from the river, according to Hamilton Township Police.

Officers said they currently do not suspect foul play in his death, WCPO said.

The man’s identity has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]