74-year-old woman dead after being hit by 2 vehicles while walking on I-75 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 74-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by two separate vehicles while walking on Interstate 75 in Warren County on Saturday morning.
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Around 5:19 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers from the Hamilton Post responded to I-75 Northbound near mile marker 31 in Monroe on reports of a pedestrian crash.
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The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi truck operated by 44-year-old Barbaros Yilmaz of Chatham, New Jersey, struck a person walking in the roadway.
The victim was identified as 74-year-old Norma Jean Howard of Carlisle.
Howard was then struck by a Ford Fusion operated by 57-year-old Freddy Perdoma Sanchez of Middletown.
Howard was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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