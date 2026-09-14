76-year-old house cleaner accused of stealing over $29K from customers

GEAUGA COUNTY — A 76-year-old house cleaner is accused of stealing over $29,000 from homes she cleaned.

Anna Kern has been indicted on three counts of burglary, three counts of theft from the elderly, and three counts of receiving stolen property, according to our news partners, WOIO.

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She is accused of stealing from three different homes that she cleaned between Dec. 1, 2024, and May 20, 2026.

The total loss to the victims exceeds $29,000.

Detectives with the Bainbridge Township Police Department discovered that Kern sold 78 items in 51 different pawn shop transactions during that time.

Many of the pawned items did not come from the thefts of the three homes.

The prosecutor’s office said that if Kern has been cleaning your home over the past two years and things have turned up missing, to contact your local police department.

She is expected to be arraigned on Sept.14.

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